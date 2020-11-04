“We have 30 days where what is urgent is to contain the disease in the Region and prevent outbreaks of contagion. We already know that we have to prevent and take prophylactic measures and the community has to collaborate on these measures because only with everyone’s responsibility will we be able unsuccessful “, considers Albuquerque.

“What is foreseen, is foreseen, if we need to change, we change. The next 30 days are decisive in terms of evolution,” replied Albuquerque, when asked about the Christmas festivities.

Regarding the suspension of sports activities by clubs in Madeira in national competitions, Albuquerque says that “first is the health and life of our fellow citizens and next is sports”.

REGIONAL SPORTS COMPETITIONS SUSPENDED FOR 30 DAYS

Miguel Albuquerque announced this morning the suspension of all competitions in all modalities in the Region for 30 days.

In the announcement of the new measures to combat the pandemic, the Executive leader stated that the participation of teams and athletes in national non-professional competitions is also suspended, with only training being allowed, following all health rules of the health authorities.

The President of the Regional Government also announced that the gymnasiums will be required to reduce their capacity to 50%, and group classes in indoor spaces or with more than three people, including the physical trainer, are also prohibited.

HAIRDRESSERS, CASINO, PLAYGROUNDS AND MARITIME-TOURIST ACTIVITIES WITH CAPACITY REDUCED TO 50%

The hairdressers, Casino, playgrounds, and maritime-tourist activities in the Region will have to reduce their capacity to 50% from 00:00 on Friday, announced Miguel Albuquerque.

With regard to hairdressers, maritime-tourist activities, and tattoo studios, prior booking of these services and the adoption of basic protection measures will be mandatory, something that is already verified.

As for the playgrounds, these will have reduced and restricted schedules, and cannot be used in a time longer than an hour.

