The last Binter flight to Porto Santo, which was scheduled to land at 6:55 pm this Tuesday, ended up being diverted.

As far as it was possible to ascertain, flight NT98 attempted to approach the runway, but was unable to land, as it was raining heavily and visibility was not the best.

The plane tried to approach the runway again, but without success, and the commander decided to return to Madeira Island.

From Diário Notícias

