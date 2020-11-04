Boulder fall on the expressway at the entrance to SeixalTobi Hughes4th November 20200 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 A large rock fell this Wednesday at the entrance to Seixal, on the expressway. There were no injuries and the situation is already being made safe. Queda de pedregulho na via expresso na entrada para o Seixal (Vídeo) Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related