“The cases of the last two weeks are all monitored, the chains have been established and they are all imported contacts. The situation is under control”, assures Miguel Albuquerque.

The president also guarantees that the situation regarding the contamination of health professionals is also under control.

Albuquerque recalled that between July and the end of October more than 200 thousand people circulated in Madeira and Madeira carried out about 150 thousand tests, another 40 thousand tests in the continent. “This was essential for us to be able to have visitors who energized our economy and kept part of our economy functioning and there is no doubt that the tests were very important in order to contain the spread of the pandemic”, he praised.

