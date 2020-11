The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced this Wednesday that students traveling to the Region to spend Christmas with their family will be tested on arrival, as already happens, but should remain in isolation until they are tested again, between the fifth and the seventh day.

Miguel Albuquerque argues that this is a measure of great importance to safeguard the health of the young student himself, as well as his family and the entire community.

