Volunteer Event – Keep Camara de Lobos Clea

We are a volunteer group that meets on the 1st Monday of each month. Our goal is to help keep Camara de Lobos clean by cleaning up cigarette butts, dog waste, and litter. We meet at the Camara de Lobos municipal library.

I’ve attached our flyer for your reference. Any help you can provide in getting the word out would be greatly appreciated, pplease share and let friends know. We need more volunteers to help. We’d love for you to join us.

Here’s a link to our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61582652435111

Like this: Like Loading...