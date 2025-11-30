30 supermarkets join the Food Bank Against Hunger collection campaign.

The 26th Food Collection Campaign, which will take place next weekend, November 29th and 30th, will cover approximately 30 supermarkets in the Madeira Region, although the Food Bank Against Hunger reminds residents that the campaign has three aspects or modalities that Madeirans can participate in.

The “Saco” campaign takes place on November 29th and 30th, through the donation of food items at supermarkets.

The “Help Voucher” campaign runs from tomorrow, November 27th, until December 7th, at supermarket checkouts. Simply ask the cashiers for vouchers. Each voucher has a specific barcode associated with the products you wish to donate to the Food Bank.

And the Online Campaign (at www.alimentestaideia.pt ), which also runs between November 27th and December 7th, additionally gives the opportunity to all those who are unable to travel to a collection point, namely those who are located or reside outside of Portugal, to use the online donation portal.

Also, as part of the food collection campaign, the 2nd edition of the Buzicos Solidários Campaign will take place next Sunday, November 30th, at the Madeira Food Bank warehouse, between 10:00 am and 12:30 pm. This campaign aims to promote volunteering for children between 6 and 12 years old, through activities aimed at children who register.

Nationally, the food collection campaign promoted by the Food Banks Against Hunger in Portugal “involves the participation of more than 42,000 volunteers in 2,000 stores throughout the country, inviting people to share food with those who need it most, so that they can have a more dignified life.”

From Diário Notícias

