Bruna Gouveia, vice president of IASAÚDE, revealed that Covid-19’s new positive case in Madeira refers to a pregnant woman, resident in Funchal.

The woman, aged between 20 and 29, is recovering at home. It is in the first trimester of pregnancy.

The regional health authorities are now trying to find out how this woman has been infected, in a job that will focus on all the contacts she has had in the past two weeks.

It is certain for now that this is a case of local contagion.