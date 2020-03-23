The rain that occurred during the night in the high zone of Funchal, particularly in Pico do Areeiro, where the amount of precipitation (65.5 mm / 6h) reached extreme risk values ​​(red warning) was particularly significant.

The amount of rain that was felt after 8 pm, became torrential close to 11 pm, when 9.8 liters per square meter were registered in just 10 minutes.

Further down, on the slope facing Funchal, the weather stations in Chão do Areeiro and Monte also registered moderate to high risk levels (orange warning).

In the parish of Funchal’s high zone, in the period when rainfall was strongest and most persistent – between 8:30 pm and 2:30 am – the Monte station accumulated 39.7 mm / 6 am and the Chão do Areeiro station 33.6 mm / 6 am.

From Diário Notícias