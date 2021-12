On the map Porto Santo is shown in red as extreme risk, with 40 new cases today, and 64 in total.

This will probably be due to the number of students that have been tested today.

Today the Porto Santo Line didn’t goto the island due to the forecast of bad weather, but many locals fear they wont see the ferry back this year, and January it will go for its annual Maintenance.

One local has told me that he feels Christmas and New Year is over on the island, with many places closed in the evenings.

