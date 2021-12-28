The regional secretary of Health again considered “unacceptable” and “inadmissible” everything that happened since the first week of vaccination of children against covid-19. “Parents must be aware that the vaccination of children is an act of protection at a time when their public health is at risk”, stressed Pedro Ramos.

The government official spoke this morning on the sidelines of the signing of a protocol with the Portuguese Red Cross.

At the time, he said he was hopeful for the coming weeks, since yesterday he had a “completely different” signal with the children of Calheta. “We made 300 vaccines just yesterday in the Region, at Tecnopolo, Ribeira Brava and Calheta”, he indicated. Pedro Ramos stated that “children must be vaccinated before school starts”.

Pedro Ramos also stated that children are “a reservoir of diseases, they transmit disease, especially for themselves”, and vaccination prevents complications.

From Diário Notícias

Let’s hope the parents are a bit more sensible and really think twice about what this man is talking about, just to boost the government’s ego, and show they can keep doing better, I think this is wrong.

Get your own staff vaccinated first PEDRO RAMOS….

I know people with symptoms that can’t even get through on the phone number, and have been told you really have to insist on a PCR Test as they are so full they can’t cope, and this is from the health care.

Like this: Like Loading...