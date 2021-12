There is a nice little exhibition of Flamingoes in one of the shop units in Madeira shopping.

The exhibition goes on untill the 15th January.

I’m not sure if the prints are for sale, there was no one there to ask when we were there.

“Phoenicopteridae”, which means family of flamingos, is the name of the exhibition, which has the signature of Adonis Galvão and which will be on display until January 15th on our Centro floor.

