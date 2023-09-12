CONTINENTE MODELO MONUMENTAL STORE OPENS THIS THURSDAY

The new Continente Modelo Monumental store will be inaugurated this Thursday, September 14th, at 11:30 am, in a ceremony that will be attended by representatives of public and private entities.

The new store is located in the São Lucas Building, on Estrada Monumental 440, in Funchal.

The Continente brand has been present in Madeira since 1996 and currently promotes 1,150 jobs with the support of 80 local producers who supply the stores. In the region, Continente supports 36 social institutions every day.

From Jornal Madeira

