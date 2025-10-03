Levada dos Cedros is now passable

The PR14 Levada dos Cedros (Fanal-Curral Falso) pedestrian route is now passable.

However, the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation (IFCN) warns of the possibility of sections with muddy or even flooded ground, and therefore recommends that users take the necessary precautions when walking along the trail.

As reported, this route has been closed since September due to a landslide.

The fall of rocks and earth led to the destruction of the protective balcony and, for safety reasons, it was necessary to temporarily close the levada.

Like this: Like Loading...