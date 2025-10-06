62% of record revenue came from taxes.

62% of the record revenue came from taxes is the headline in today’s DIÁRIO. VAT and customs duties on imports alone, which are collected at the destination, generated 37.8% of the revenue for the Region’s coffers, which closed 2024 with over 2 billion in cash.

From whistleblower to domestic violence suspect.

A Madeiran man who previously reported acts of domestic violence allegedly committed by the father of a former girlfriend has been arrested on suspicion of committing the same crime. A well-known figure in the technology trade, he is now wearing an electronic bracelet and prohibited from contacting the victim, while the PSP (Public Security Police) continues investigations into alleged scams linked to his professional activities.

Also to report is that the Brazilian tycoon’s yacht just of the ciast in Funchal performed an unprecedented aerial transfer yesterday. The luxurious Anawa, owned by businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann, carried out the first helicopter passenger transport operation in the region from the yacht to the airport.

Photos from Fabio Brito, rajen in Porto Santo.

With the summer drawing to a close, it’s time to take stock of the number of visitors to the beach resorts managed by Funchal City Council. Data shows that the beach season saw 319,401 visitors to the four resorts managed by Frente Mar Funchal, 13% more than in 2024.

