A landslide that took place during the night of this Monday in the vicinity of the Anjos waterfall forced the closure of the road.

“The Estrada dos Anjos is closed due to landslides with stones and earth. The road will be cleaned as soon as the safety of the work is guaranteed”, informs the Ponta do Sol City Council.

From Diário Notícias

An area that’s been needing work and safety, and spoken about so many times. Yet it needs something like this to happen, or even deaths before they decide to do something.

