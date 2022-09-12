FUNCHAL HAS ALREADY REACHED THE MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE OF 26.3ºC

In São Vicente, the thermometer values ​​reached 26.0ºC, and the highest temperature until 12 am today was recorded in Caniçal (26.7ºC).

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature until 6 pm tomorrow, Tuesday. Therefore, it is natural that temperatures are higher on these two days.

Temperatures will hardly reach 30 degrees in most of the island territory, with the highest values ​​recorded in RAM being in Caniçal, São Vicente and Funchal. All passed 26 degrees, but still far from 30ºC. In Santa Catarina, in Santa Cruz, the IPMA station marked 25.9ºC. It is predictable that temperatures will reach these values ​​throughout the day, mainly on the South Coast of RAM.

Remember that Madeira is under yellow warning for the persistence of high values ​​of maximum temperature

