The Regional Directorate of Health (DRS) reports, today, 12 July, the existence of 16 new cases of infection by SARS-CoV-2 in RAM, so that the Region now counts 9,786 confirmed cases of covid-19.

These are nine imported cases (six from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, one from the North region, one from the United Kingdom and one from the Netherlands) and seven cases of local transmission.

According to the latest epidemiological situation bulletin, today there are also seven more recovered cases to report. Thus, RAM counts 9,600 cases recovered from covid-19.

After all, there are 113 active cases, of which 37 are imported cases and 76 are of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that there are two people hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, one of them in the Intensive Care Unit. Another 23 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

This Monday, there are 58 situations that are under consideration by health authorities.

To date, the Region maintains a total of 73 deaths associated with the disease.

From Diário Notícias