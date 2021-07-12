Thanks to Pauline for sending me this information.
The SNS24app has been updated. The app was causing some people some issues but if you just uninstalled and then reinstalled it you can get your EU-wide Covid Certificate. So we now have 1 for Madeira and one for the EU.
To get your Covid vaccination certificate from Sesaran follow this link. https://www.sesaram.pt/portal/covid-19/obter-declaracao
For the EU-Wide Certificate follow the instructions below.
1. Download the SNS24 app (In the top right-hand corner you will find the settings symbol, click on this and then scroll down to Idioma and select English or one of the others if you wish)
2. Scroll through the terms and conditions until you reach the end then click the acceptance button. (A new screen should then appear)
3. Input the details it asks for your Utente/Date of birth/ phone number
4. A text msg will be sent to your phone with a number. Input that number
5. Choose a password number for the app and you’re in.
6. Click on the digital covid certificate box
7. Click on vaccination certificate and it should load your certificate which you can then print or save.