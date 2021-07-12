Thanks to Pauline for sending me this information.

The SNS24app has been updated. The app was causing some people some issues but if you just uninstalled and then reinstalled it you can get your EU-wide Covid Certificate. So we now have 1 for Madeira and one for the EU.

To get your Covid vaccination certificate from Sesaran follow this link. https://www.sesaram.pt/portal/covid-19/obter-declaracao

For the EU-Wide Certificate follow the instructions below.