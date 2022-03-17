Man missing in Porto da Cruz was found in Camacha

There is a problem with the blog layout at the moment, so you may not see all the newest posts. Also the sizing seems to have narrowed especially on pc or tablets.

I’m going to try to sort this out today, but not being near my computer it might take a bit longer. For now I will post as normal, and just hope it’s back to normal soon.

The 43-year-old man residing in Porto da Cruz who had been missing since last Friday was found today.

According to a family member, Pedro Neves was found by a brother and the Public Security Police in the parish of Camacha and is apparently in good health.

The family appreciates the work of all the elements who were involved in the search.

