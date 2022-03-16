THE SÃO MARTINHO BANANA PROCESSING CENTER STARTED TO BE BUILT TODAY

The construction of the new São Martinho Banana Processing Center began today and the regional secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development was there.

Located next to the Funchal Supply Market, the new center will be financed with around 5.6 million euros in non-repayable funds, under the Rural Development Program for the Autonomous Region of Madeira (PRODERAM).

According to the Humberto Vasconcelos support office, it will have the capacity to process 100 tons of bananas a day, and will have six processing lines, five conventional and one biological.

“This is a structuring investment for the sector. The technology that will be implemented here complies with the rules and criteria of the market, namely with regard to quality and the fundamental increase in the treatment capacity under required certification conditions”, explains the official through the same informative note.

The São Martinho Banana Processing Center, which is being implemented in an area of ​​6,000 m2, should be completed within approximately one year.

From Jornal Madeira

