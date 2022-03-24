24-YEAR-OLD MISSING IN CÂMARA DE LOBOS WAS SEEN THIS MORNING IN CANIÇO

Diogo Serrão, the young man who disappeared since Sunday morning, in Câmara de Lobos, was seen this morning in Caniço.

The information was given to JM a moment ago by the young man’s mother, who explained that a lady had seen and spoken to Diogo Serrão this morning, in the parish of Caniço. “That person called to report the situation and, at this moment, the police are going to the scene to confirm if it is him or not”, she said.

Remember that the young man left home on Sunday to be with friends and never came back. Carlos Caires, the young man’s cousin, opportunely told JM that there was no reason for Diogo to have fled of his own volition, so the family believes that another situation may have occurred. The same source said that the young man never did anything of this kind. The fact that the missing person suffers from psychological disorders worries the family even more, who fear that the young man may have lost his orientation to the detriment of his psychological condition and may not be able to return home. Where he was last on Sunday.

On the day he disappeared, Diogo Serrão was wearing a blue t-shirt, colored shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact 291911040 or, physically, the PSP Police Station in Câmara de Lobos.

