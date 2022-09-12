Rain and hot weather today in Madeira

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) predicts for this Monday, September 12, in Madeira, periods of very cloudy skies and periods of more intense rain until the end of the morning.

Madeira is under yellow warning for rain and hot weather until Tuesday due to sometimes heavy precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in the western part of the island and persistence of high values ​​of maximum temperature.

The wind is expected to blow moderate (20 to 35 km/h) from the west, blowing moderate to strong (30 to 45 km/h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 65 km/h.

Temperatures will vary between 23 and 27ºC in Funchal and 22 and 27ºC in Porto Santo. The archipelago of Madeira once again presents a risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV), as such, the national meteorological service recommends the use of sunglasses with a UV filter, a hat, sweater, sunscreen and avoid exposing children to the sun. .

As for the state of the sea, the IPMA points to northwest waves with 2.5 to 3.5 meters on the north coast of the island. As for the south coast, west/southwest waves with 1.5 to 2.5 meters.

The temperature of the sea water should remain between 23/24ºC.

From Diário Notícias

