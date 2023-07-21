Pilar accident

There was an accident in Pilar just moments ago, more precisely after leaving the fast lane, in an area that has been the target of several criticisms after the new traffic changes.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Funchal were called to provide help, but ended up not transporting anyone to the hospital as the driver refused to receive treatment.

The PSP took care of the occurrence.

As DIÁRIO recently reported, Funchal City Council explained that the changes introduced were carried out in conjunction with the Regional Directorate of Roads and Vialitoral, “with the purpose of mitigating points of conflict between vehicles and the obligation to circulate in a segment with a considerable inclination, especially on rainy days”.

Will take people time to get use to these changes, especially if it’s not a junction you used often…

