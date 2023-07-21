easyJet expects to operate 100% of the operation in Madeira and Porto Santo this Friday

easyjet claims that it has definitively consolidated the flight program based in Portugal and denies that 300 flights were canceled this Friday due to the crew strike. In fact, it indicates that it plans to operate 100% of the schedule in Lisbon, Faro, Funchal and Porto Santo, and in Porto there are 4 cancellations.

“We were expecting a higher level of minimum services, so some flights scheduled for Portugal are not protected and we are very disappointed with the union for having very aggressively pressured its members not to operate these flights and to intentionally disrupt passengers’ travel plans, leaving them stranded and canceling their well-deserved holidays.

From Diário Notícias

