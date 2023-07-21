Friday FotoTobi Hughes·21st July 2023Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Keith Bown for these great photos. Below will be a good reminder to how Praia Formosa was before they start the hotel and luxury apartments, Formosa Bay. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related