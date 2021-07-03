Several passengers bound for Madeira were surprised, this afternoon, at the Lisbon Airport, when they were prevented from boarding their TAP flight for not presenting a negative test to covid-19.

The situation is due to the fact that in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Lisbon, on weekends, the restriction is in effect that it is only possible to leave the region by presenting a negative test for the new coronavirus or digital certificate.

In this way, passengers who are already in possession of a negative result are boarding, while those waiting to arrive in Madeira, need to take a covid test and are retained and must stay.

The situation is generating indignation among passengers who point out that the Council of Ministers resolution published in June does not include this ban.

In fact, in Article 20 of this same resolution, it is only indicated the procedures to be adopted in relation to flights departing from or arriving in Mainland Portugal, not clarifying what to do in the case of travel to and from the Autonomous Regions.

“Airlines should only allow passengers to board flights with destination or stopover in mainland Portugal upon presentation, at the time of departure, of proof of laboratory performance of nucleic acid amplification test (TAAN) or rapid antigen test (TRAg) to screen for SARS-CoV-2 infection with a negative result, carried out within 72 or 48 hours prior to the time of boarding, respectively, with the airlines being responsible for verifying the existence of said test at the time of departure, without prejudice to random verification, upon arrival in mainland national territory, by the Public Security Police or the Aliens and Borders Service (SEF)”, can be read in the document.

Travel agencies are also not aware of this situation, so passengers are being instructed to file a complaint at the airport’s police station.

It should be noted that, in the morning, before curfew, the travelers managed to make their way to Madeira without any problem.

