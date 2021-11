The Port of Funchal has registered, so far, two cruise ships and two sailboats.

With regard to cruise ships, according to APRAM, the Sea Cloud Spirit arrived at 8 am and will stay until tomorrow, leaving later at 6 pm. Aidamar also docked at the Port of Funchal, at 08:00, leaving later at 05:30.

Both are already regular presences in that port.

Regarding sailboats, the smallest is the Dutch Eendracht and the largest the Maltese Sea Cloud Spirit.

From Diário Notícias

