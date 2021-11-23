Mercado dos Lavradores celebrates 81 years this Wednesday

Tomorrow, Mercado dos Lavradores celebrates 81 years of existence.
The Municipality of Funchal has prepared two initiatives to mark this date.
The anniversary will feature a birthday cake prepared by the Professional School of Tourism and Hospitality of Madeira, the result of a partnership with Municipal Markets. There will also be mini-cakes made on site by students from the Professional School of Tourism and Hospitality, a small sample of their training skills.
The Municipality of Funchal will also raffle vouchers in the global amount of 500 euros, in a competition organized on the social network Instagram, on the Funchal Markets page, which must be used for purchases at Municipal Markets.
Tomorrow, at 15:00, the municipality of Funchal, through the president and vice president, Pedro Calado and Cristina Pedra, will be at the Mercado dos Lavradores to celebrate this date.