The Pestana Churchill Bay reopens its doors tomorrow, having launched a special invitation to Madeirans for the occasion to stay overnight at this hotel in Câmara de Lobos.

“A unique opportunity to enjoy a break near your home address or while visiting family”, suggests this unit.

The unit recognized with the Pousadas de Portugal brand insignia joins, for the first time, the exclusive direct channel campaign, which includes more hotels from the Pestana Hotel Group portfolio. This campaign is already available on the website www.pousadas.pt through the promotional code MADEIRA2021 and is valid until the end of the year, with a minimum stay of two nights being applied.

From Jornal Madeira