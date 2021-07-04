Shark captured on video in São VicenteTobi Hughes4th July 20210 viewsMadeira News0 Comments0 views 0 A two-meter shark was sighted last Tuesday in São Vicente. It is a dog shark – Galeorhinus Galeus -, a species that is less common to be seen than, for example, the canejas and is difficult to get close to. The video was captured by Luís Berimbau. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related