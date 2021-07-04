  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

A two-meter shark was sighted last Tuesday in São Vicente.

It is a dog shark – Galeorhinus Galeus -, a species that is less common to be seen than, for example, the canejas and is difficult to get close to.

The video was captured by Luís Berimbau.
%d bloggers like this: