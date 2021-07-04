35,100 MORE PFIZER VACCINES ARRIVED IN MADEIRATobi Hughes4th July 20210 viewsMadeira News2 Comments0 views 0 Another 35,100 vaccines from pharmaceutical Pfizer arrived in the region this morning. The doses are stored at the SESARAM Pharmacy Service. The arrival of vaccines thus allows the continuity of the regional vaccination campaign against Covid-19. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related