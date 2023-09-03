ADN demands ‘SIMplifica’ model in mobility allowance for travel between Madeira and the mainland

“We demand budgetary seriousness and the uncompromising defense of our Autonomy from the Regional Government, particularly on the issue of social mobility subsidies for air travel between the islands of Madeira/Porto Santo and the mainland”, said Miguel Pita today.

For the candidate of the ADN party for the Regional Legislative Elections, this “will only happen if, at the time of purchasing the ticket, the social mobility subsidy is automatically deducted from the price of the trip”, similar to what “already exists in trips between the island of Madeira and Porto-Santo with the SIMplifica card, only having to pay the amount of 86 euros or 65 euros, depending on whether you are a resident or student”.

Another example of promises from Albuquerque that never happened.

The ADN list leader also recalls that “the students would not have to pay even that”, if the party’s proposal to ensure two annual trips were accepted, “namely through the chartering of charter planes at certain times of the year”.

The ADN party also demands that “the Government of António Costa does not again use Madeirans and Porto Santos to finance the State’s coffers, which are depleted due to a governance based on socialist nepotism that has harmed all Portuguese people and where meritocracy It’s a mirage.”

“I remind you that, in December 2021, the Government led by António Costa decided to change the model for attributing the social mobility subsidy to the autonomous regions, starting to oblige Madeirans and Porto-Santenses to pay amounts above 65 euros, to students, and 86 euros, for residents and equivalents, at the time of purchasing the trip, in other words, we are talking about hundreds of euros that residents and equivalents in the Autonomous Region of Madeira have to provide if they want to travel to the mainland, but if you are a family of four, these values ​​easily exceed one thousand five hundred euros”, which in this Climate is difficult to find explains Miguel Pita.

