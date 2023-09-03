Video illustrates “risky rescue” of dog from stream in Funchal

A dog that was at risk this morning in the Ausentes stream, in São João, Funchal, has already been rescued.

Despite the success of the operation, this was a slow and complicated process, as the floor where the animal was located was quite slippery, both for the animal and for the rescuers, as can be seen in the video captured by the Association Feeding Dogs, which followed the entire situation very closely.

“It was a risky rescue because any failure would mean the dog’s death. It took hours to plan the rescue, the necessary material and even another team of firefighters was needed to make sure everything would go well”, can be read in the publication of institution.

In total, the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mobilized two vehicles, eight members, six of whom belong to the Mountain Rescue team. As for the animal, which was captured using a net, it was uninjured, which is why it ended up being released. From Diário Notícias

