Skaters interned in Madeira and made a video promoting the island

The new Prazeres skating rink is attracting the attention of several foreign skaters, who are in Madeira to participate in an international stage.

A group of athletes from Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark and Austria took advantage of their visit to the island to make a promotional video.

The images show not only the speed skating and the work carried out in Prazeres, but also various landscapes of Madeira, serving as a promotional video for this tourist destination.

At this moment, the international stage continues with a new group of 22 athletes coming from Hungary and Austria, to join the Madeiran skaters.

