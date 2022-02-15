Former PSP agent admits to having transported drugs to Madeira

Cristiano S., a former Public Security Police officer in Guimarães, assumed this morning his involvement in four drug transports from Lisbon to Madeira, by air, between October 2019 and October 2020. The confession took place at the beginning of his trial and five more defendants in the Funchal court (Building 2000) for the crime of drug trafficking.

To the panel of judges chaired by Fernanda Sequeira, the 38-year-old ex-policeman gave a detailed account of his participation in criminal activity. Thus, he explained that he is a drug addict and, due to his addiction to cocaine consumption, he not only ended up being expelled from the PSP and started living in his car, but also became involved in trafficking. Thus, around May 2019, he met a trafficker from the Lisbon area, who later came to offer him the transport to Madeira of a product that he knew was illicit, although he did not know exactly what substance it was. He claimed that he only later learned that he was heroin. For the service he would earn between 1,400 and 2,000 euros.

Cristiano S. himself made three trips, carrying in his suitcase a package of drugs, the size of a “brick”, wrapped in pieces of clothing. The ex-policeman identified in court the three defendants to whom he allegedly delivered the goods, in a house near Bairro da Palmeira, in Câmara de Lobos. Cristiano delegated to his brother, who is also on trial in this case, the participation in the fourth and final heroin transport trip. This defendant was detained by the PJ on October 20, 2020, when he arrived at Madeira Airport with 2.5 kilos of heroin in his suitcase. He ended up collaborating in the investigation, in a simulated drug delivery operation in the Mercado dos Lavradores area, which allowed the arrest of one of the defendants in Câmara de Lobos.

Cristiano S.’s ex-partner, resident in the north of the country, is accused in the process but asked for the trial to take place in her absence. In the investigation there was a seventh defendant, a lawyer by profession, whose trial will take place separately.

