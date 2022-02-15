Horácio Bento de Gouveia School was targeted by cyberattack

Horácio Bento de Gouveia School, located in Funchal, announced through its social networks that it was the target of a cyberattack. It indicates that the establishment’s website “was recently manipulated by third parties for the purpose of advertising an institution in the credit area”.

The school managed to cancel the publication and has already launched a set of protective measures.

“Our database is in another area of ​​the site, so any information regarding data protection was not compromised. The access seems to have occurred through a functionality that is exploiting a weakness in WordPress, in order to make unauthorized publications on websites”, he explains in the same note.

The educational establishment continues to investigate what happened and will take all necessary measures to increase the security of the media.

From Diário Notícias

