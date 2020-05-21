The sun hit Madeira hard and already motivates some precautions regarding Ultraviolet (UV) radiation. According to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), Madeira and Porto Santo are on Thursday, May 21st, at very high risk of exposure to UV radiation. A situation that motivates, as DIÁRIO today publishes in the print edition , the recommendation to use sunscreen as sunglasses with UV filters, hat, t-shirt, parasol and sunscreen. Temperatures in Funchal 26 degrees, becoming even warmer towards the end of the weekend into the start of next week.

Despite the good weather, the North Coast of the Region, as well as Porto Santo, may present periods of cloudiness.

As for the wind, it will be weak to moderate (up to 30 km / h) predominantly from the northeast, blowing at times strong (35 to 45 km / h) in mountainous areas and at the eastern and western ends of Madeira.

Sea status:

North Coast: Waves from the north-northwest with 1 to 1.5 meters.

South Coast: Waves below 1 meter.

Seawater temperature: 20 / 21ºC