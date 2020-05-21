UK airline easyJet announced today that it will resume flights on 15 June, suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“The initial schedule will mainly include domestic flights in the UK and France” and the number of flights will be reduced, the airline said in a statement.

EasyJet added that more routes will be announced in the coming weeks, “as customer demand increases and blocking measures across Europe are eased.”

Sanitary measures will be reinforced, the press guaranteed, in the same note.

Customers, flight attendants, pilots and the ground crew must wear masks, aircraft cleaning and disinfection will be reinforced, there will be “disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer on board” and there will be no food service on board, explained the company.

Globally, according to a report by the AFP news agency, the covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than 327,000 deaths and infected almost five million people in 196 countries and territories.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in late December in Wuhan, a city in central China.

From Diário Notícias