Festa da Flor with 90% hotel occupancy

The president of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, revealed this afternoon that hotel occupancy at this time is already around 90 percent in Madeira.

Albuquerque was speaking during his visit to the exhibitions alluding to the Flower Festival at Praça do Povo and Avenida Arriaga.

“It is one of the main publicity and promotion events in the Region, we have 90 percent hotel occupancy this season and I think this month will go very well in terms of tourism”, said the official, congratulating himself on the fact that the Flower Festival had back to the traditional format.

The Flower Festival has a budget of over one million euros, 835,000 from the Secretary of Tourism and 200,000 from the Secretary of Agriculture.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...