French rapper Gandhi Djuna, better known as Maître Gims, recorded the music video for the theme ‘Prends Ma Main’ in the Region.

In the production in question, launched on November 19, there are several idyllic images of Madeira that appear in the background.

The new music video of the singer, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, has earned in just one week more than 3 million views on Youtube.

From Jornal Madeira

