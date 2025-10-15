The Navigator Columbus Hotel Porto Santo is hosting a Pink Dinner on October 31st.

The Navigator Columbus Hotel Porto Santo is once again partnering with the Portuguese League Against Cancer – Madeira Regional Center, through the Porto Santo Delegation, promoting the Pink Dinner, on October 31st, at 8:30 pm, an initiative included in the Pink October campaign, dedicated to the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer.

The dinner, which will be held at the hotel, costs 30 euros, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Portuguese League Against Cancer. Tickets are available at the LPCC Porto Santo Branch, located at the Campsite.

For those who wish to extend the experience, the hotel has created special stay packages alluding to the event, valid for October 31st and November 1st and 2nd.

TI (All Inclusive) Regime – €159 per night/room, with breakfast, lunch, dinner, open bar and snacks included.

BB (Bed and Breakfast) – €125 per night/room. Dress code: one pink item of clothing or accessory.

With a privileged view of the sea and a welcoming atmosphere, The Navigator Columbus Hotel invites Porto Santo residents and visitors to dress in pink, contributing to a noble cause and enjoying a special evening dedicated to solidarity, sharing, and hope.

