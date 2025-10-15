Regional Government prepares procedures to move forward with construction of expressway in the west zone

The Regional Government of Madeira is preparing the necessary procedures to proceed with the construction of a new expressway that aims to improve car traffic in the western part of the island.

When asked about the challenge launched by several mayors to create a new road link to ease traffic in that area, Miguel Albuquerque confirmed that the Madeiran government already has the process underway.

“We are currently carrying out all the procedures to ensure that this route or these routes are launched within the framework of a new PPP (Public-Private Partnership), that is, we are finalizing the validity period of both the Via Expresso and the Via Litoral and the idea will be to then launch a tender to ensure that these routes are executed and then amortized over 30 or so years so as not to overload the regional budget.“

From Jornal Madeira

