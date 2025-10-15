Seagull infected with bird flu virus detected in Funchal

The seagull that tested positive for the avian influenza virus (H5) was collected on October 4th in Funchal. The National Institute of Agricultural and Veterinary Research (INIAV) confirmed the positive result on the 13th, after analyzing samples sent by the Regional Veterinary Service.

According to our findings, the bird was collected alive by the Botanical Garden’s Bird Recovery Center, under the protocol between the Institute and the Regional Veterinary Directorate. Two days later, on the 6th, technicians collected fecal samples, as stipulated in the avian flu surveillance plan. “The sample was sent to Lisbon on the 8th, and on the 13th, we received the positive result,” explained our source.

The case was immediately reported to the appropriate authorities—the Health Authority, the GNR, and the Veterinary Emergency Office—and the contingency plan was activated, currently in the active surveillance phase. During this phase, all dead, injured, or weakened wild birds found will be collected and analyzed, a process that will likely be time-consuming.

Despite the confirmation, it is emphasized that the risk to the human population is very low. There are no recorded cases of avian flu in humans in the Region, and contagion is unlikely, the same official source reinforces, urging the population not to approach or handle dead wild birds.

To prevent potential outbreaks, biosecurity measures are being reinforced among Madeira’s main poultry producers, with an awareness-raising meeting already scheduled for tomorrow. This phase will also depend on nature and luck. We will maintain active surveillance as long as necessary, he concludes.

In recent years, Madeira has seen episodes of seabird mortality due to poor weather conditions in the Atlantic, but this is the first positive detection of avian influenza in a seagull in the region.

The population is also urged to avoid direct contact with wild birds and in the event of any abnormality, the SOS Wildlife line should be contacted at 961 957 545.

From Diário Notícias

