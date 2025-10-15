President assures that measures are being taken

A seagull is believed to be the cause of the first case of bird flu detected in Madeira, the president of the Regional Government said today, guaranteeing that measures have been taken to prevent its spread.

Avian Flu case confirmed in wild bird in Madeira The Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection confirms the existence of a case of Avian Flu in a wild bird in Madeira.

On the sidelines of the tourism merit medal ceremony, Miguel Albuquerque explained that the virus was found in a seagull, which has already been isolated, and authorities are taking the necessary measures to isolate it and prevent it from spreading to other birds, particularly to prevent it from reaching domestic birds.

“We have implemented a plan to take all precautionary measures and precautions. It’s a technical matter. We isolated the virus that was detected in a seagull, and at this time, we will follow all procedures to isolate it and prevent it from spreading to domestic birds,” he said.

A situation, recalls Miguel Albuquerque, that “can cause enormous damage”, trying to prevent it from spreading to people.

From Diário Notícias

