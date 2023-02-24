The photos that portray Madeira’s tribute to Ukraine

Largo do Colégio served once again as a meeting point for the Ukrainian people who, like a year ago, at this time, came together to express the anguish experienced by the homeland and by those who were there. Relatives, friends, strangers, compatriots.

Now, the same stage that so many times in the history of Madeira became the stage for celebrations, demonstrations or lamentations was partially filled, in the space of 365 days, with the presence of many refugees from the war, or rather, part of the approximately 800 who chose the Region as a haven since the beginning of the conflict.

Miguel Albuquerque, Rita Andrade or Pedro Calado were some of the politicians who made a point of being present at this vigil that is taking place on a global scale and to which Madeira has joined.

In fact, the President of the Regional Government even commented, this Friday morning, on the future of this conflict, which in his opinion will drag on over time.

From Diário Notícias

