A person was run over a few minutes ago in the vicinity of the Firefighters Volunteers Madeirenses (BVM) headquarters, more precisely on Rua Visconde de Anadia, next to the bridge that connects Rua Conde Carvalhal to Rua João de Deus.

Information is scarce but the situation appears to be very serious. Witnesses say that the vehicle involved (open box) made a loud noise of braking in the background.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...