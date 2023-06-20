Ronaldo marks 200th game with goal to secure victory against Iceland

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

It can not be better. On the day he reached his 200th cap, Cristiano Ronaldo secured Portugal’s 1-0 victory over Iceland in a Group J game qualifying for Euro2024.

The Madeiran scored the only goal of the game towards the end, in the 89th minute.

From Diário Notícias

