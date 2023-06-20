Ronaldo marks 200th game with goal to secure victory against Iceland

Ronaldo marks 200th game with goal to secure victory against IcelandTobi Hughes·20th June 2023Madeira News It can not be better. On the day he reached his 200th cap, Cristiano Ronaldo secured Portugal’s 1-0 victory over Iceland in a Group J game qualifying for Euro2024. The Madeiran scored the only goal of the game towards the end, in the 89th minute. From Diário Notícias Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related