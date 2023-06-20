It will be more expensive to ride toboggans on Monte

The Associação dos Carreiros do Monte released this Tuesday, June 20, the most recent price update for the descent in basket carts between Monte and Livramento.

From the 1st of July of this year, the public sale price of tickets to ride two kilometers on the basket carts will be 27.50 euros for just one person (at the moment the price is 25 euros, so add 2.50 euros) and 17.50 euros per person in the case of more occupants (currently the value is 30 euros for two people and 45 euros for three people, there is an increase of five euros in the first case and 2.50 in the second ).

“The price for tour operators will be announced in due course”, indicates the representative of Carreiros do Monte in a note issued.

This month a new schedule was implemented.

