After about 49 hours of navigation, the first boats of the 21st edition of the International Canary – Madeira regatta have already arrived.

It was 12h55m57sec this afternoon, exactly 49h50mt57sec of navigation after the start on Tuesday, that the yacht Sorodongo IV by Miguel Matallana of the Real Club Nautico de Arrecife, crossed the finish line in first place in real time, between the port of Funchal and the pier of the city. A small fleet of six boats followed, all of them ORC class A and B sailboats.

The last hours of sailing in this race between 6:00 am today and the finish line, were a test of the patience of any sailor, who, depending on the wind, literally saw their boat stopped for lack of this element. Even so, the fleet remained concentrated and in about 20 minutes six vessels entered the marina.

The second boat to cross the finish line in real time was Luis Cadeco’s Portuguese yacht Vadio IV of C. Vela Atlântico, followed by Canary yachts Lanzarote Sailing Paradise, Canary Yacht Brokers and Muyay of Real Club Nautico de Arrecife. In sixth place overall, José Augusto Araujo’s yacht Swing from Centro de Treino Mar arrived.

In the Open class, being a smaller fleet, some resistant ones still stay firm at sea trying to reach a good port, however the Atlantis Tercero has already cut the finish line in real time.

Based on the handicap of each boat, the provisional classification for the moment was thus ordered.

General ORC

1st Lanzarote Sailing Paradise – Alejandro Morales Quintana – RCN Arrecife

2nd Canary Yacht Brokers (Katanga) – Raymond Pattenden – RCN Arrecife

3rd Muyay – Aureliano Hernandez – RCN Arrecife

ORC A

1st Vadio IV – Luis Cadeco – Atlantic CV

2nd Swing – José Augusto Araujo – CT Mar

3rd Amancay – Fernando Del Campo – RCN Gran Canaria

ORC B

1st Lanzarote Sailing Paradise – Alejandro Morales Quintana – RCN Arrecife

2nd Canary Yacht Brokers (Katanga) – Raymond Pattenden – RCN Arrecife

3rd Muyay – Aureliano Hernandez – RCN Arrecife

OPEN

1st Atlantis Tercero – Gregorio Diaz – Independent

Final classifications will be confirmed by the end of today and in accordance with the arrival of the remaining vessels.

